Crystal Palace set to rival Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth for Man City deal

Crystal Palace are one of the sides battling Nottingham Forest for Manchester City attacker Morgan Rogers, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

Forest are said to have a definite interest in the 19-year-old, who is understood to have been at the City Ground to watch their 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Man City winger spent the second half of 2020/21 as teammate of Brennan Johnson while on loan with Lincoln City and after his impressive performances has been linked with either a loan or a £9 million permanent move to Forest.

The Reds face some significant competition for Rogers, with the Daily Mail reporting that Palace are considering a move for the teenager.

It is understood that Bournemouth are among the many sides that are keen on the former West Bromwich Albion academy player, while a decision over a potential loan is expected soon.

The report claims that Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson, RB Leipzig’s Ademola Lookman, and Watford’s Will Hughes are also on Palace’s radar.

The Verdict

Signing Rogers would seem to be on-brand for Palace as Patrick Viera has added a fair bit of young talent to his squad this season, including Michael Olise from Reading, Jacob Montes from New England Revolution, and both Marc Guehi and Conor Gallagher from Chelsea.

The Premier League club’s interest is certainly an issue for Forest, though if Man City are only looking to loan him out you feel they may still have a great chance of signing him as the 19-year-old would be more likely to get regular football in the Championship.

Even if his parent club do decide on a second tier loan, there does seem to be serious competition from sides at that level.

He’d be an excellent addition for the Reds, whether that is on loan or permanently, and could reestablish the impressive on-pitch relationship he developed with Johnson last season at Lincoln.

The relationship with the young Forest attacker could turn out to be key.