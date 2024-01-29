Highlights
- Transfer battle for Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton, with interest from Premier League clubs. Crystal Palace's offer turned down.
- Chelsea now also keen on adding Wharton to their midfield options.
- Palace set to offer £22 million for Wharton, getting closer to Blackburn's £25 million valuation.
The January transfer window has been a quiet one for most teams in England, but the market could be about to explode in the final few days.
And there could be a real transfer battle for one of the EFL's hottest prospects in the form of Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton, who has interest from a number of Premier League clubs ahead of Thursday's 11pm transfer deadline.
Crystal Palace have already had an £18.5 million offer turned down for the 19-year-old, who is under contract at Ewood Park until 2028, but Chelsea are now also keen on adding the starlet to their midfield options.
According to a report though from The Sun's Alan Nixon - who broke the news of Palace's initial bid for Wharton - via his Patreon account, Palace are now returning to the negotiating table
Nixon claims that the Eagles are now set to offer a figure of £22 million to land Wharton, which included a guaranteed £18 million and an extra £4 million in add-ons in the future.
It is still not at Blackburn's apparent £25 million valuation, but Palace are getting closer to what the Lancashire outfit want to part company with their prized asset.
More to follow...