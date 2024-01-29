Highlights Transfer battle for Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton, with interest from Premier League clubs. Crystal Palace's offer turned down.

Chelsea now also keen on adding Wharton to their midfield options.

Palace set to offer £22 million for Wharton, getting closer to Blackburn's £25 million valuation.

The January transfer window has been a quiet one for most teams in England, but the market could be about to explode in the final few days.

And there could be a real transfer battle for one of the EFL's hottest prospects in the form of Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton, who has interest from a number of Premier League clubs ahead of Thursday's 11pm transfer deadline.

Crystal Palace have already had an £18.5 million offer turned down for the 19-year-old, who is under contract at Ewood Park until 2028, but Chelsea are now also keen on adding the starlet to their midfield options.

According to a report though from The Sun's Alan Nixon - who broke the news of Palace's initial bid for Wharton - via his Patreon account, Palace are now returning to the negotiating table

Nixon claims that the Eagles are now set to offer a figure of £22 million to land Wharton, which included a guaranteed £18 million and an extra £4 million in add-ons in the future.

It is still not at Blackburn's apparent £25 million valuation, but Palace are getting closer to what the Lancashire outfit want to part company with their prized asset.

More to follow...