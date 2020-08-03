Crystal Palace set to make multi-million pound offer for 14-goal EFL midfielder

Crystal Palace are set to make an offer for QPR midfielder Ebere Eze according to a report from West London Sport.

It is claimed that any potential offer could be worth in the region of £12million for QPR’s talisman, who has caught the eye with a number of impressive showings during the 2019/20 season.

Eze chipped in with 14 goals and eight assists in his 48 appearances for Mark Warburton’s side this term, as they finished 13th in the Championship table.

It remains to be seen as to how QPR will respond to the offer from Crystal Palace, with it previously being revealed by West London Sport that the Hoops are looking for at least £20million for Eze.

West Ham United have also been long-term admirers, and you have to question as to whether Crystal Palace’s offer for Eze might see them further their interest with a formal bid during the summer transfer window.

Crystal Palace finished 14th in the Premier League table during the 2019/20 season, and Eagles boss Roy Hodgson will be hoping to add to his squad during the summer transfer window.

It seems as though there is going to be significant interest in Eze’s services ahead of the new league campaign, and the Hoops will be facing a real battle on their hands to keep him at the club amid interest from Premier League teams.

The Verdict:

It’ll be interesting to see what their offer is for Eze.

Crystal Palace’s interest in the QPR midfielder has been well-known, and they’re clearly determined to get their man ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Eze is a player that has a bright future ahead of him if his performances during the 2019/20 campaign are anything to go by, and he’d be an excellent addition to the Palace squad.

They need a player that can unlock opposition defences, and Eze certainly fits that description with 14 goals and eight assists to his name for QPR this term.