Highlights Crystal Palace are sacking manager Roy Hodgson after a poor season and recent defeat to Chelsea.

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna was initially considered as a replacement, but he is unlikely to leave Ipswich mid-season.

Austrian manager Oliver Glasner is now the frontrunner for the Palace job, with co-owner John Textor keen on appointing him.

Crystal Palace are reportedly set to sack manager Roy Hodgson amid links to Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna.

The Eagles have been on a downward trajectory for most of the 2023/24 season, and their Monday Night Football performance against London rivals Chelsea appears to be the final nail in the coffin for Hodgson at Palace. They conceded two goals after the 90-minute mark to lose the game 3-1. They are now only five points above the relegation zone.

Previous reports suggested that club chairman Steve Parish would've preferred to wait until the summer to make the change in the dugout, but now it seems that he won't be able to wait that long.

Crystal Palace are set to move on from Roy Hodgson

Palace are going to part ways with the 76-year-old, according to Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail. He added that it isn't known whether Hodgson will survive in the job long enough to take charge of the club's next game against fellow relegation-battlers Everton, but that his time with the club will be coming to an end soon.

The Eagles are on a current run of three wins from their last 19 games in all competitions.

Palace looking at Oliver Glasner as a Roy Hodgson replacement, rather than Kieran McKenna

The Ipswich boss was linked to taking over the job by Alan Nixon, via his Patreon, on Sunday. The Guardian also reported that Parish had been a long-time admirer of the young coach and that he had spoken to his representatives on multiple occasions.

But, there were going to be a few hurdles to jump if they wanted to get him through the door as Hodgson's immediate replacement. The Guardian reported that McKenna was unwilling to leave Ipswich as they are in the midst of a battle to win automatic promotion to the Premier League. Nixon also said that Palace would need to pay a £4 million compensation fee to the Tractor Boys to get him to leave the club.

Austrian manager Oliver Glasner is now looking like Palace's main candidate. The Daily Mail revealed that they were interested in the former Eintracht Frankfurt manager, and the club's co-owner, John Textor, is very keen on appointing the Austrian coach. He held talks with the club back in the summer when Palace were considering alternatives to Hodgson before they gave him a year-long extension.

Related Ex-QPR boss makes Leeds United prediction involving Southampton and Ipswich Town Gareth Ainsworth believes Leeds United will finish ahead of Southampton and Ipswich Town in the race for automatic promotion.

Palace would have been fighting a losing battle to get McKenna now

It was clear from all the reports that the Northern Irish manager was not going to leave Ipswich before the end of the season, and that is a smart decision. He has the opportunity to take a club from League One to the Premier League in two seasons. Why wouldn't he try and achieve that level of glory when he could end up in the top flight with the Tractor Boys anyway?

Championship automatic promotion race Team P Points GD 1 Leicester 32 78 +44 2 Leeds 32 66 +33 3 Southampton 31 64 +23 4 Ipswich 31 63 +19 Table correct as of 15th Feb 2024

It's the same with trying to get players to come to your club. If you have to spend a long time trying to convince them to come, then you may as well stop there because they will end up joining, if they do, for the wrong reasons. That, plus the reported £4 million compensation fee, just wouldn't have been worth all the effort for Parish and Palace.

In Glasner, they have a readily-available option, who has a strong background in managing in one of Europe's top five leagues.

Town fans will hope to see a new manager appointed swiftly if Hodgson does go to ease any fears of McKenna's exit.