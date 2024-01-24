Going into the January transfer window, Blackburn Rovers head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson wanted to add some more experience to his squad - he has so far received the complete opposite of that though.

Two more young players arrived on loan in the form of Yasin Ayari and Ben Chrisene, another young permanent signing is set to come in Crewe centre-back Connor O'Riordan, but the experience of midfielder Lewis Travis has been lost to promotion-chasing Ipswich Town.

There is little money to spend at Ewood Park this month, with club owners the Venky's still battling with the Indian authorities to get money out of their native country to help fund the running costs of Rovers.

A significant sale in the final week of the transfer window though could help matters considerably - and Blackburn are now set to receive late interest in starlet Adam Wharton.

Crystal Palace set to table eight-figure Wharton transfer offer

Tomasson will still hope to have the 19-year-old midfielder - who has featured 26 times in the Championship so far this season - on his books from February onwards, but Crystal Palace are set to test the Lancashire outfit's resolve.

According to a report from Alan Nixon via Patreon, the Eagles, who need fresh faces following a poor run of Premier League form, are set to place a £15 million offer for the teenage midfield maestro.

And that potentially tempt the Venky's into cashing in on the club's prized asset as it would help to cover the running costs for the entirety of the 2023-24 season - much like the 2021 summer sale of Adam Armstrong to Southampton did.

Adam Wharton's Blackburn Rovers Championship Stats, as per Sofascore 2022-23 2023-24* Appearances 18 26 Goals 2 2 xG N/A 1.45 Assists 1 3 xA N/A 3.67 Shots Per Game 0.5 0.8 Pass Success % 83.7 85% Tackles Per Game 1.7 2.3 Interceptions Per Game 2.3 1.2 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.4 0.7 Key Passes Per Game 0.7 1.3 *Stats Correct As Of January 24, 2024

Nixon claims that Palace have been tracking starlet Wharton ever since he made his first-team debut for Rovers in August 2022, and they are serious about getting a deal done in the remaining days of the transfer window.

Newcastle United, Wolves and Brighton have all chased Wharton as well so far this season, but the bid that Palace are set to put in-front of the Blackburn hierarchy is the biggest that they will have received for the England youth international to date.

Adam Wharton's Blackburn Rovers contract situation

Wharton has had a rapid rise from development football to being a fully-fledged member of the Rovers first-team squad, and a few weeks after his debut in 2022 he signed a fresh long-term contract until 2027.

The midfielder was carefully managed in his first season in professional football, appearing just the 18 times in the Championship, but the 2023-24 campaign has seen the maestro play more regularly, starting 22 of his 26 league outings and notching five goal contributions in that time.

In early December 2023, despite the reports of numerous top Premier League clubs being on his tail, Wharton penned a new contract until the end of the 2027-28 season, but that does not necessarily mean he will be staying at Ewood Park for the long haul.

And the Venky's could be seriously forced to consider Palace's imminent offer in the final seven days of the transfer window due to the issues they are facing over in their home country, with Blackburn CEO Steve Waggott confirming recently that there are still restrictions on what the owners can do.