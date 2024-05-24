Highlights Crystal Palace want Norwich City's Gabriel Sara, with Roma also interested in signing the midfielder this summer.

Sara was key for Norwich last season, helping them to a sixth-placed finish.

Potential transfer fee for Sara could reach around £20 million, as Norwich consider selling their key player to interested clubs.

Crystal Palace are interested in signing Norwich City star Gabriel Sara this summer.

According to Brazilian outlet UOL, the Premier League side have made contact with Norwich City regarding the 24-year-old.

Sara joined the Canaries in 2022 from Sao Paulo, and has gone on to become a key part of the first team squad.

The midfielder joined the Norfolk outfit in a deal worth a reported £10 million, with Sao Paulo set to be owed 10 per cent of any future sale through a sell-on clause.

Sara signed a five year deal with Norwich upon his arrival, meaning he has a contract with the Championship club until the summer of 2027.

Gabriel Sara's passing stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Passes Attempted 62.59 Pass Completion (%) 80.60 Progressive Passes 6.67 Progressive Carries 1.78 Successful Take-ons 0.88 Touches in the Opposition Area 1.36 Progressive Passes Received 2.96

Crystal Palace eye Norwich City’s Gabriel Sara

Crystal Palace are reportedly one of two clubs to have made clear their interest in signing Sara this summer.

The Premier League side will face competition from Italian giants Roma in the race to his signature.

FThe Eagles enjoyed a promising end to the season, with new manager Oliver Glasner overseeing their rise to 10th in the first division table.

Meanwhile, Roma are in contention for a Champions League place for next season, provided they finish inside the top five in Serie A, or come sixth with Atalanta in fifth.

Glasner’s side went on a seven-game unbeaten run to end the campaign, which included wins over Liverpool, Aston Villa and Manchester United.

It remains to be seen what kind of fee could tempt Norwich into a potential sale, but 10 per cent of it will be owed to the player’s former club.

This will impact the Canaries’ thinking when setting an asking price, and will likely only add value for prospective buyers to have to match.

Sara cemented himself as a key part of David Wagner’s side over the course of last season, starting all 46 league games as the team finished sixth in the table (all stats from Fbref).

Norwich City’s promotion disappointment

Norwich missed out on promotion to the Premier League this year, losing their play-off semi-final to Leeds United 4-0.

This led to Wagner’s dismissal as manager, with the Canaries still searching for his replacement.

This failure to gain promotion could have a big impact on Sara’s future at the club, as he may now want to push to compete at a top flight level elsewhere.

However, it remains to be seen whether Palace or Roma can find an agreement with Norwich over a fee for the Brazilian.

Sara interest is no surprise

Failure to gain promotion was always going to attract transfer interest for players of Sara’s quality.

The 24-year-old was a standout figure for the Norfolk outfit, and was crucial to their earning a top six spot in the table.

A deal in the region of £20 million could be on the cards if Palace are going to prise him away from Carrow Road.

Palace have had a lot of success purchasing players from the Championship in recent years, and this could be the latest addition to their squad from the second tier of English football.