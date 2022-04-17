Crystal Palace set to battle Tottenham Hotspur for transfer of 19-year-old Championship player

Peterborough United starlet Ronnie Edwards is set to be at the centre of a transfer battle this summer, with Crystal Palace joining the race for his signature according to the Daily Mail.

Edwards is rated at £15 million according to the report and the Eagles see the 19-year-old being a big part of their future should they be able to get a deal done.

They face stiff competition from London rivals Spurs though, who were reported earlier in April to be keeping tabs on the teenager ahead of a potential swoop this summer.

Edwards came through the Barnet academy before being snapped up in 2020 by Posh after making just one league appearance for the Bees, and after featuring just twice in League One last season the 2021-22 campaign has been the centre-back’s breakout campaign.

Despite playing in a struggling side, Edwards has made 34 appearances in all competitions this season for Peterborough but he could be set to depart the Weston Homes Stadium in the next few months should they receive an offer that is too good to refuse.

The Verdict

Despite not being part of a defence that you can class as solid, Edwards has stood out due to his mature performances beyond his young age.

Premier League clubs are now looking for centre-backs who are comfortable on the ball and Edwards is that, so it’s no surprise to see he’s attracting interest.

Even though he’s rated at £15 million though, that doesn’t mean Peterborough will get offers of that nature and it’s hard to believe that Edwards will go for that kind of fee at this stage of his career.

It might also be too early for him to make the jump to the Premier League and it’s very unlikely that he will be getting games straight away at that level, so it will be interesting to see what move Edwards makes – if any at all – this summer.