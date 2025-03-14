Crystal Palace are under "no pressure" to cash in on Adam Wharton this summer, with Blackburn Rovers holding a vested interest in his future thanks to the insertion of a sell-on clause in the deal to take him to Selhurst Park.

According to Football Insider, the Eagles are not in any rush to sell the midfielder amid interest in the 21-year-old.

Wharton joined Palace in the January transfer window in 2024 after coming through the Blackburn academy system.

He has cemented himself as a key figure in Oliver Glasner’s side since making the switch for a reported £18 million, as per the BBC.

Adam Wharton - Blackburn Rovers league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 18 (12) 2 (1) 2023-24 26 (22) 2 (3)

Adam Wharton transfer latest as Blackburn Rovers learn Crystal Palace's summer stance

It has been reported that Crystal Palace are in no rush to sell Wharton this summer amid interest from clubs across Europe, as well as England.

It was claimed by TEAMtalk earlier this week that Manchester United were among the sides keeping tabs on the England international, with Manchester City and Liverpool also linked via Football Insider.

Blackburn will be owed between 10 and 15 per cent of any future sale of Wharton, according to Alan Nixon, meaning they will be keeping a close eye on this situation as it no doubt develop the closer we get to the summer.

Man United are not the only club scouting the former Rovers star, with both Juventus and Bayern Munich also credited with an interest.

Wharton has a contract with the Eagles until the summer of 2029, giving the London outfit plenty of leverage in any potential negotiations this year.

Wharton has made 13 appearances in the Premier League so far this season, with a groin injury limiting his game-time, but he is back fit now and playing a major part in Glasner's engine room.

Adam Wharton sale would be very valuable for Blackburn Rovers and would plug a financial gap

No immediate asking price has emerged for Wharton, but his performances in the Premier League have shown a lot of promise in terms of scaling towards one of Europe’s biggest sides.

In that case, a deal could be worth up to £60 million or even 80 million, meaning Blackburn could be in-line for a sizable fee if he is sold.

Palace will be keen to keep hold of him for at least one more year, which they’ve been able to do with other players in the past before selling them on.

But this is why sell-on clauses can be so important, as the additional seven, or maybe even eight, figure sum that will come Blackburn’s way eventually will be a really nice bonus to have when it presumably arrives someday.

It's a pay day that Blackburn will no doubt need this summer too - their 2023-24 official financial accounts show that the sale of Wharton helped massively towards the club making a profit, as without that, they would've made a hefty loss of £17.2 million.

Sammie Szmodics' departure in August will help to balance the 2024-25 books when they come around, but there's no obvious player that could be cashed in on this summer at Ewood Park, so the Venky's may be relying on Wharton departing Palace after just a year-and-a-half to bolster their coffers.