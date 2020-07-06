Crystal Palace rivalling Southampton for 23-goal EFL forward

Southampton and Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing Brentford forward Ollie Watkins according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

Watkins has been in impressive form this season for the Bees, who are well in contention to challenge for a spot in the top-two in the Championship.

The forward has scored 23 goals in 42 appearances for Thomas Frank’s side, who are currently sat third in the second tier standings with five matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

A move to Southampton could be tempting for the 24-year-old, with the Saints moving up to 13th in the Premier League table after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Manchester City recently.

Whilst Crystal Palace are sat 14th in the top-flight, and will be hoping they can strengthen their side ahead of next year’s campaign.

The potential arrival of Watkins at either side could depend on whether Brentford win promotion into the Premier League themselves this season though.

Watkins and his Brentford team-mates are set to return to action against relegation-threatened Charlton Athletic at Griffin Park, in a game they’ll be expected to pick up three points from.

The Verdict:

I think he’d be more than capable of making the step up to either side in the Premier League next season.

Watkins has shown that he can adjust to the central role in the Brentford team, after previously playing as a winger earlier in his time with the club.

He is going to be a key player to rely on for Bees boss Thomas Frank in the remaining five matches of this year’s campaign, and I think they’ve got every chance of catching the top-two with Watkins at his best.

If Brentford aren’t promoted, then I think it’s only a matter of time before he leaves the club in the summer transfer window.