Crystal Palace reportedly set to target Watford winger

Crystal Palace are looking to offer Ismaila Sarr a chance to play Premier League football next season.

According to Sky Sports, the Watford player is expected to depart Vicarage Road this summer.

Patrick Vieira is looking to strengthen his side in the upcoming transfer window and sees Sarr as someone who could improve his Palace attack.

The winger played 22 times in the Premier League last season, scoring five and assisting two as the Hornets suffered relegation back to the Championship.

Xisco Munoz, Claudio Ranieri and Roy Hodgson all took charge of the team but were unable to establish the side in the top flight following promotion 12 months ago.

However, Sarr performed well and showed flashes of brilliance during the campaign, which has now attracted interest from Selhurst Park.

The 24-year old has been with Watford for three seasons, scoring 23 league goals in that time.

Vieira took over the side last summer from Hodgson and took the club to 12th place in the Premier League.

The London club have excelled in targeting the EFL for players to sign in recent summers, so this would be a continuation of that transfer strategy.

The likes of Ebe Eze and Michael Olise have arrived from the Championship and performed well for Palace.

The Verdict

This would be a disappointing loss for Watford, who would be losing an important player to the side’s attack.

Watford will want to command a high fee in order for him to depart for Palace, the club appear resigned to the knowledge that the winger’s time at the club is over.

The club will be hoping not to lose too many of their players who performed well last season, with Emmanuel Dennis another possible departure.

New head coach Rob Edwards will be hoping to have a settled transfer window as he looks to bring the side back up to the top flight on the first time of asking.