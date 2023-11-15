Highlights Dougie Freedman has been instrumental in Crystal Palace's success by signing talented young players from the Championship.

The hotbed of exciting young talent in the EFL has become quite a lucrative area in the transfer market.

With so much money flowing through the Premier League, some of it has trickled down to the Championship and League One through player trading.

One man that has been key to this is Dougie Freedman, who is currently in charge of player recruitment at Crystal Palace.

Freedman has done a fantastic job in turning things around for Palace, who looked destined for a relegation battle not too long ago.

The Eagles had an ageing squad, were struggling financially compared to their rivals and were set to see several players walk away as free agents.

Who has Dougie Freedman signed from the Championship?

The 49-year-old is the current sporting director of the Premier League club and has been heavily involved in the shaping of their first team squad.

One key strategy that the London side has employed during his time in charge has been to make use of the Championship, signing some of the best, most exciting young talents the division has seen in the last several years.

This includes the likes of Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze, Will Hughes, Sam Johnstone, and even some that have not quite made their mark such as Malcolm Ebiowei.

This might now be something Manchester United supporters should take note of amid links that have emerged in recent days.

According to the Daily Star, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has identified the Palace chief as a potential appointment at the Manchester club once his proposed 25 percent takeover of the Red Devils is completed.

Rio Ferdinand has criticised the potential move. The former defender has insisted former AS Monaco and Tottenham Hotspur executive Paul Mitchell is his preferred candidate to take on a recruitment role at Old Trafford.

"His name has come out of left field," said Ferdinand, via Vibe with Five on YouTube.

"No disrespect, but I don't remember anyone saying 'wow, look at what Palace are doing'.

"Paul Mitchell, I get it, he has a history of doing good things and the same with Michael Edwards, Julian Ward at Liverpool.

"They have a body of successful work that is recognised, so has Dan Ashworth with England and then Brighton and now at Newcastle.

“You can understand that but nobody says that about Palace."

Would Dougie Freedman be a good appointment at Man United?

While Mitchell is more than qualified, and could easily be handed the role, Freedman should not be dismissed as he is just as capable a candidate.

The additions of Eze and Olise to Palace’s squad have really taken the team up a level, bringing an exciting quality of attacking talent to Selhurst Park, and they're two players that United would likely love to have on their books.

Scouting the EFL has proven a saving grace for Palace, helping them secure talented players who are now being targeted by big the Premier League big dogs window after window.

Adding him to a key recruitment role at Old Trafford could see the Championship’s top stars taking the leap straight to the red side of Manchester in the years to come.