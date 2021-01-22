Crystal Palace player set to make EFL switch

Crystal Palace 20-year-old Nya Kirby is reportedly set to join League Two side Tranmere Rovers on loan.

The midfielder was handed his Palace debut by Roy Hodgson earlier in the season, coming off the bench against Bournemouth in the EFL Cup, but has not featured since.

According to Football Insider, Tranmere are close to signing Kirby on loan until the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

The report claims that talks between the two clubs are at advanced stages and that Hodgson has given the move the green light.

It is understood that the 20-year-old is on his way to the North West club to finalise the switch, which is expected to be confirmed over the next few days.

The move to Tranmere will be Kirby’s second EFL loan, having impressed while with Blackpool in the second half of the 2018/19 campaign – scoring once and adding three assists in 11 appearances.

The England youth international joined Palace from Tottenham back in 2016 and has worked his way through the south London club’s age-group sides.

With his contract at Selhurst Road set to expire in 2022, this move should give his club further insight into his development.

16 questions about Roy Hodgson that Crystal Palace fans may struggle to get correct – Can you get full marks?

1 of 16 1. Which current Premier League club did he for as a youth player? Leicester City West Ham Tottenaham Crystal Palace

The Verdict

This looks like a move that should work well for all parties involved.

Kirby will get a chance to show his quality and develop through first-team opportunities, while Tranmere land a hungry young player to add some more quality to their squad.

The 20-year-old is capable of playing across the midfield, versatility that should make the Eagles a very useful addition for the League Two club.