Highlights Ipswich Town's return to the Championship has been excellent, currently in second place with 39 points from 17 games.

There are concerns that manager Kieran McKenna may be pursued by Crystal Palace, potentially leaving Ipswich for the Premier League.

Recent reports suggest that Crystal Palace is considering Steve Cooper as a potential alternative to McKenna, which would be a relief for Ipswich.

There can be no denying it has been an excellent return to the Championship for Ipswich Town so far this season.

After four years in League One, the Tractor Boys secured their return to the second-tier in the 2022/23 campaign, claiming automatic promotion alongside Plymouth Argyle.

Since then, the Portman Road club have adapted to life back in the second-tier almost seamlessly.

As things stand, Ipswich are currently second in the Championship table, having taken 39 points from 17 league games so far this season, meaning they are seven points clear of the play-off places.

Current Championship Standings Position Team Played Goal Difference Points 1st Leicester City 17 +21 42 2nd Ipswich Town 17 +13 39 3rd Leeds United 17 +11 32 4th Southampton 17 +1 31 As of 28th November 2023

With that in mind, you could understand it if some associated with the club were to start to dream about the possibility of a second straight promotion, that would secure them a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

However, that will of course present with it, concerns of admiring glances towards some of their key assets from elsewhere, not least when it comes to manager Kieran McKenna.

Who has been credited with an interest in Kieran McKenna?

Having taken Ipswich back to the Championship last season, and then immediately positioned them for another battle for promotion during the current campaign, despite the greater resources and experience of many of their rivals, means any interest he attracts is of course understandable.

Indeed, it was reported by journalist Alan Nixon back in October that Crystal Palace are keen on McKenna, as a potential option to take over in the dugout at Selhurst Park.

With veteran boss Roy Hodgson only contracted to the club until the end of the season, the Eagles may well need to find a new manager come the summer.

As a result, those links with McKenna will be a concern for those of an Ipswich persuasion, given the fact that a move to an established top-flight club such as Palace, could be appealing to the 37-year-old.

Considering the way that he has been able to transform the club's fortunes since taking over at Portman Road in December 2021, when the club were 12th in the League One table, it would be a major blow for the Tractor Boys to lose the former Manchester United coach.

Consequently, it seems as though the latest reports around Crystal Palace's managerial plans, will be a major relief for those connected with Ipswich Town.

According to recent reports from TalkSport, Palace are now planning to make a move for Steve Cooper, should he leave his current role with the Eagles' top-flight rivals, Nottingham Forest.

Should such a move happen, that would obviously develop into a welcome boost for Ipswich, since it would provide the Selhurst Park club with an alternative option to take charge of first-team affairs to McKenna.

Indeed, Cooper does of course, have more significant experience of overseeing a club at first-team level courtesy of his spell with Forest, who he did well to keep in the top-flight last season, after 23 seasons in the Football League.

Add in the fact that Palace owner Steve Parish is said to be a long-term fan of Cooper, and it does seem as though the Welshman could be a more appealing option for the Eagles to McKenna.

Related Ipswich Town vs Millwall: Latest team news, TV/Live stream, tickets, kick-off time Ipswich Town welcome Millwall to Portman Road on Wednesday as they look to bounce back from Saturday's defeat to West Brom

Should that be the case, it is unlikely to be something that anyone around Portman Road would compain about, given they look as well placed under McKenna as anybody, to end their own long wait to play Premier League football.

So with all that in mind, it seems that at a time when there is plenty to be positive about for Ipswich, these links between Palace and Cooper, will go some way to disposing of one of the few lingering concerns there may have been around Portman Road going forward.