Crystal Palace have managed to keep a close eye on the EFL over the years and have subsequently pulled off some excellent signings from tiers two to four in the English game.

The Eagles will have undoubtedly been doing the same during the 2022/23 campaign and may look to try and strike gold once again when the summer transfer window opens its doors for business.

As for Sunderland, promotion to the Premier League remains on the cards as they prepare for the second leg of their play-off semi-final clash with Luton Town, having ran out as 2-1 winners at The Stadium of Light on Saturday evening.

Which Sunderland player should Crystal Palace be preparing to strengthen their interest in?

With reports suggesting that Wilfried Zaha is likely to leave Selhurst Park this summer, there may become an immediate need for Crystal Palace to bring in a left winger who can get at defences and produce in the final third.

As per a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon last month, the Eagles are keeping tabs on Sunderland's Jack Clarke, although how the Black Cats get on in what remains of the play-offs could dictate how his future plays out.

If Sunderland remain in the Championship, then the South London club should strengthen their interest to ensure they beat other interested parties to his signature.

Clarke penned down a four-year deal at The Stadium of Light last summer and at the age of 22, he would arrive with excellent potential, whilst he has proven that he has the skillset to operate at a higher level.

Why Should Crystal Palace take a chance on Sunderland star Jack Clarke?

If Zaha is to depart Selhust Park this summer, Crystal Palace will lose creativity in the final third, direct running and goals, and whilst Clarke is largely untested at Premier League level, he has the desirable attributes that are needed to try and somewhat replace the 30-year-old.

Clarke's ability to take a man on and produce from wide areas is almost effortless at times and he is a player who possesses confidence and has the right attitude to continue on an upward trajectory.

Crystal Palace demand a lot from their attackers but when you consider the success that Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze have seen at Selhurst Park, you would imagine that the coaching team could get the very best out of Clarke, like Mowbray and his team have done.

Scoring nine goals and providing 12 assists in the Championship this season, the exciting winger has consistently delivered in an extremely competitive division and acts as further evidence that he can cope with steps up in his career.

Clarke seemingly meets that technical and mental demands of the Premier League and he does not got there with Sunderland, Crystal Palace may be a fantastic destination for him.