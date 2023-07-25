Highlights Crystal Palace are interested in Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville, but Summerville wants to know Leeds' plans for him before making a decision.

Crystal Palace have an interest in Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville, with the winger set for talks over his future at Elland Road.

Crystal Palace keen on Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville

The 21-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough campaign for the Whites last time out, featuring in 28 league games, where he scored four times, one of which was a memorable late winner at Liverpool.

Of course, it was a tougher period for the team, as Leeds were relegated to the Championship, and that has left the future of a host of players in doubt.

Summerville is one who has been linked with a move away, with Feyenoord and Everton among those keen.

And, in a fresh update, Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath has revealed that Palace are admirers of the youngster. However, he adds that Summerville will look to ‘determine Leeds’ plans for him next season’ before deciding whether he wants to go.

Daniel Farke is inheriting a squad that’s packed full of talent out wide, with Luis Sinisterra, Jack Harrison and Wilfried Gnonto currently at the club, whilst Dan James has returned from a loan with Fulham.

Therefore, you would expect the club to cash in on one of those players at least as they look to balance the books following relegation.

How much would Crysencio Summerville cost?

After loaning out so many first-team players, you would think Leeds are now in a position where they only want permanent sales.

So, you would expect it to take a decent sum to get Summerville, who has real ability and the potential to get even better. Crucially, the Netherlands U21 international has a contract that runs until the summer of 2026, meaning Leeds are not in a position where they have to cash in.

That ensures he won’t go on the cheap, and any buying club would have to pay at least £15m to land Summerville.

Will Crystal Palace push to sign Summerville?

The interest from Palace is likely to be genuine, as they’re going to be in the market for at least one new wide man this summer.

Club legend Wilfried Zaha decided to turn down a new contract to join Galatasaray on a free, in what was a huge blow for the Eagles. Elsewhere, Michael Olise is attracting attention from the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea, so keeping him could be tough.

So, Roy Hodgson will be desperate to add more pace and flair out wide, and Summerville would fit the bill.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

Farke will want his own signings in, but he will understand that departures are necessary, as they look to free up space and funds in the squad.

Summerville has the potential to be an outstanding player at Championship level, but the reality is that the same applies to Gnonto, Harrison and Sinisterra. It’s a quite brilliant range of options out wide for any club at this level, and whoever doesn’t play is not going to be happy. So, you would not be surprised if at least one moved on.

It will be interesting to see what happens, and whether Palace formalise their interest with a bid.