Crystal Palace have confirmed the appointment of Roy Hodgson today, as now confirmed on the club website.

The 75-year-old will take charge of the London club in an attempt to keep the Eagles away from the relegation dogfight and will have some time to settle in during this international break.

Hodgson will succeed Patrick Vieira after the Palace hierarchy opted to part company with the former Arsenal midfielder following a difficult run of form since the turn of the year.

Prior to Vieira's dismissal, a report from The Guardian revealed that Burnley and Middlesbrough managers, Vincent Kompany and Michael Carrick, were being considered by Palace.

Kompany has one foot in the Premier League with the Clarets after what has been a fine first season at Turf Moor, whilst Carrick has shown automatic promotion form since at the Riverside since arriving in October as Boro remain in the hunt for promotion from the Championship.

However, it is Hodgson that has been announced as the new Crystal Palace manager on a deal until the end of the season, with it being likely that the South London club will keep a close eye on the managerial market from this point until the summer.

The vastly-experienced manager was brought in at Watford in January of last year, in an attempt to secure Watford's Premier League status for another year, however, he departed once it was confirmed that the Hornets would be playing their football in the Championship.

The verdict

Whilst it is unknown if the Palace job would have appealed to either Kompany or Carrick, this comes as a boost as both managers will have full focus on achieving promotion to the Premier League in what remains of this Championship campaign.

You would think that if Boro are unable to find a way to England's top-flight during the concluding stages of this season, then Carrick could feature highly on Palace's managerial list once Hodgson's contract expires.

Kompany and Carrick are two of the most exciting young managers in English football at present, and subsequently, interest in the pair is only natural, even if both of them are managing in the Premier League next season.

Of course, there is the possibility that both Championship clubs displace the Eagles in the Premier League next season, and if there were longer-term plans to bring in either Kompany or Carrick, then their chances of appointing either manager would be quite low.