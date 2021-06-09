Crystal Palace managerial hunt takes major twist potentially affecting Barnsley and Swansea

Nuno Espirito Santo’s move to Crystal Palace has broken down, potentially reopening the door for Championship duo Steve Cooper and Valerien Ismael.

Espirito Santo, who left Wolves at the end of last season, has been heavily linked with the vacant role at Selhurst Park following Roy Hodgson’s departure.

But according to the Telegraph’s Sam Wallace, a move to bring the 47-year-old to Selhurst Park has broken down after failing to reach an agreement during negotiations.

This could now see Palace reignite interest in former targets, potentially reopening the door for Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael and Swansea chief Steve Cooper.

Ismael and Cooper, who both guided their respective sides into the Championship play-offs this season, were both claimed to be firmly under consideration before sounding out Nuno as their first-choice.

Ismael took over at Barnsley in October, and has since won 25 of his 44 games in charge of the Tykes, guiding them to a play-off semi-final finish.

Cooper, meanwhile, has been in charge of Swansea for the last two seasons, but they fell at the final hurdle in the final against Brentford this term.

The Verdict

This news will surely come as a worry for Barnsley and Swansea fans now.

Nuno was the first-choice contender for Palace, but now a move has broke down, they are likely to focus on their second targets.

Ismael and Cooper are two very impressive young coaches, and common sense would say that they will now be approached given how highly thought of they were before the decision to go with Nuno.