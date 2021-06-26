Crystal Palace manager vacancy update emerges as negotiations with EFL manager reportedly begin

Crystal Palace have opened negotiations with Swansea City boss Steve Cooper in an attempt to make him their new manager, according to Football Insider.

The Eagles were delivered a setback a few days ago when former Borussia Dortmund head coach Lucien Favre turned down the opportunity to manage the London club, pushing Steve Parish’s search for Roy Hodgson’s successor back to square one.

And Parish has gone back to one of the original candidates for the role, with Cooper reportedly ‘wowing’ the hierarchy in his interview with the club and on that basis talks are now underway.

Cooper has led Swansea to two play-off finishes in consecutive Championship seasons, most recently falling short in the final to Brentford.

His playing style and development of young players has seem him catch the eye of several other clubs and now it looks like Palace are ready to make him their new boss.

It hasn’t been made clear if an official approach has taken place, but Football Insider believe that Swansea are already looking at replacements should Cooper’s apparent talks with Palace go well, so it’s one to keep an eye on in the coming days.

The Verdict

Palace’s hunt for a new boss has seemingly gone down a number of avenues, but are they finally getting somewhere?

Cooper has been linked with a number of different jobs – even ones in the Championship like Fulham – but you can only see him moving to the Premier League and the Palace job is one that is intriguing for a number of reasons.

The Eagles are clearly in rebuild mode having released half their squad and Cooper could use his links to young English players to bring some in on permanent or loan deals as he clearly knows how to get the best out of them.

As ever though time will tell if Cooper really does become the new boss at Selhurst Park – it looked cut and dry that Favre would be the new manager but that didn’t happen, so you cannot rule anything out right now.