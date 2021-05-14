Crystal Palace manager talk continues to involve Swansea and Barnsley figures

Crystal Palace continue to draw up contingency plans for next season over the potential eventuality of Roy Hodgson leaving the club as manager.

The 73-year-old is yet to decide his future with his contract up in the summer and there’s a considerable chance that this season will be his last in charge at Selhurst Park and, potentially, his last in charge of a football club altogether.

Indeed, whilst no firm decision has been made, the Eagles are doing the groundwork ready for any departure and want to combine their new manager with an experienced coach, potentially Ray Lewington, to ensure the handover process from Hodgson is as smooth as possible.

This comes from the Daily Mail, who claim, among other names, that EFL managerial pair Steve Cooper and Valerien Ismael are on the shortlist as potential successors in south London.

The Verdict

Cooper and Ismael go head-to-head in the Championship play-offs in the coming days as Swansea and Barnsley duel for a Wembley spot and one of them could end up in the Premier League even if neither of their current sides do.

Palace are also looking at the likes of Sean Dyche and Chris Wilder as potential Hodgson replacements and the Eagles just need to ensure that they get the call right if it needs to be made.