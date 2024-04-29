Highlights Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has attracted interest from several teams due to his limited playing time at Crystal Palace this season.

Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has very much been a wanted man in the last couple of transfer windows.

Teams such as Ipswich Town, Sunderland, and Southampton have been credited with an interest in the player before, along with many other teams.

The winger shot onto the radar during his loan spell at Charlton Athletic last season, so when the summer came around, it was expected he would be shipped out on loan once again, but this time to the second tier.

However, Palace decided to keep Rak-Sakyi with them, but it has been a frustrating time for the player under former manager Roy Hodgson and now new Palace boss Oliver Glasner.

Given what has happened in this past season, teams may be looking to secure a deal for the player this summer, as he will want to get back to playing football, so Ipswich, Sunderland, and Southampton may have just received a boost after Glasner’s claim.

Oliver Glasner makes a fresh claim on Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

As mentioned, this season Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has spent the campaign with Crystal Palace, as the club decided not to loan him out despite strong interest.

But it has been really frustrating for the winger, as he’s been limited to just eight appearances, given competition and an injury he suffered in November.

The 21-year-old was expected to return to action in February but suffered a separate hamstring injury on his return, delaying him until this month.

Rak-Sakyi has now returned to under-21 action but has yet to appear in the first team, and now manager Oliver Glasner has revealed that the current form and depth of his Crystal Palace attacking players is why Rak-Sakyi has yet to make a matchday squad.

Glasner said, via South London Press: “He’s working hard and doing well in training.

“The situation is that we all agree with Eze, Olise and Mateta, it’s three amazing players in a really good shape.

“Ebs scores goals. JP scores goals. Michael scores goals and gets assists.

“With Jeffrey Schlupp, Jordan Ayew and Odsonne Edouard, we have three players who could start every game because they also deserve it with their quality and talent.

“It’s maybe now a tough moment for Jes. He’s coming back after two months from injury and now has six players here who are in fantastic shape and fit for a long time.

“It makes it hard for him now. He won’t be in the squad for tomorrow, but he’s really working hard to get his minutes.

“Every player has to show that they are ready. He does it and gives his best, but the situation now is the best situation for any manager – when all your players are fit and in a good shape.”

Fresh Jesurun Rak-Sakyi claim will have Ipswich, Sunderland, and Southampton on alert

Given how this 2023/24 season has gone for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, it is likely that teams from the Championship and even bottom-end Premier League teams will be looking at a possible deal for the player this summer.

This is because the winger was excellent last season on loan at Charlton Athletic, and given that he is struggling for game time at Palace, it seems sensible to assume that a loan move next season may be the next step in his career.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi's 2022/23 League One stats for Charlton Athletic Matches played 43 Minutes per game 81 Goals 15 Goals per game 0.3 Goal conversion 17% Shots per game 2.1 Assists 8 Big chances created 5 Key passes 1.3 Stats as per Sofascore.com

Last season, Rak-Sakyi started 40 of the 43 League One games he played, during which time he scored 15 goals, averaging 0.3 per game, and one came every 233 minutes of football, as per Sofascore.com.

As well as the goals, the 21-year-old averaged an impressive 2.1 shots per game, with at least one being on target. He also finished that season with a goal conversion rate of 17%, which isn’t bad for a player who played predominantly out wide.

Rak-Sakyi was also a key contributor for his teammates, as he created five big chances, collecting 1.3 key passes, all of which helped him grab the eight assists that he got, as per Sofascore.com.

So, it is no wonder teams like Ipswich, Sunderland, and Southampton have been linked with the player in the past, and while they are all in different situations heading towards the end of this season, they could all be keen to renew their interest once again this summer.

The Tractor Boys could possibly be in the best place, as if they seal promotion to the Premier League, they can probably persuade Palace to let him leave on loan to play more games in the top flight. Southampton will hope to join them in that same scenario, while Sunderland know they are playing in the Championship again next season, so they could be at a possible disadvantage.

Either way, these three teams will be on alert after Glasner’s comments, as if Rak-Sakyi doesn’t feature between now and the end of the season, a loan move next season looks certain.