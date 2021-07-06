Crystal Palace man eyed by EFL side for loan

Crystal Palace midfielder Sion Spence has emerged as a Bristol Rovers target, as reported by Bristol Live.

Joey Barton is keen to explore the possibility of bringing the 20-year-old to The Memorial Stadium on a loan deal, as The Gas manager intends to pose more of a threat from midfield ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Spence, who is also a Wales U21 international, netted seven times and provided four assists in 15 appearances in the Premier League 2 last year, and he is hopeful of gaining some first-team minutes next season.

Unlike previous loan deals for youthful Premier League players, the attack-minded midfielder is likely to cost The Gas a fee. However, it is believed that the figure is not too demanding and does not disrupt Rovers’ interest in the slightest.

The report also states that Spence’s availability could still alert other clubs within the EFL, however, there has been no mention of any particular clubs who may rival the League Two side.

The verdict

Spence’s eagerness to want to play first-team football next year is a clear indication of a hungry player, ready to prove himself – a characteristic that will bode for a club like Bristol Rovers who may still feel rather depleted after last season’s relegation.

11 goal contributions in 15 appearances for Crystal Palace’s U23 side proves the attacking value he would bring to Barton’s side. The Pirates finished last season as the division’s lowest goal-scorers and the additional threat he would pose would certainly be deemed as a good thing.

It will be interesting to watch this story develop and see if any higher-level clubs show their interest. Should a race arise that comprises of just fourth-tier sides, then Rovers will more than likely be in pole position.

