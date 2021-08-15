Crystal Palace make transfer approach for Bournemouth ace

Crystal Palace have seen an enquiry for winger David Brooks knocked back by Bournemouth, as per a recent report by The Sun on Sunday.

The Wales international is now into the final 12 months of his contract at the Vitality Stadium and as a result speculation has accelerated over his future at the club.

Brooks was in fine form for the Cherries last season and starred for the club during their promotion push as he racked up six goals and seven assists across all competitions.

The winger himself hasn’t appeared to be angling for a move away from the South Coast outfit and it is yet unclear as to whether he would be keen on a move to London in order to link up with Palace.

Bournemouth originally signed Brooks from Sheffield United back in the summer of 2018 and he has since gone on to make 84 appearances for the Cherries.

The Verdict



Bournemouth are under no pressure to sell any of their star players at present and they would only realistically let Brooks leave for a very high fee.

There’s absolutely no doubt that the player himself should be playing at a higher level than the Sky Bet Championship, however he does appear to be happy and content with life on the South Coast.

The fact he is now into the final year of his contract means that there will be more and more speculation over his future, so this is something that the club will have to grow used to.

It appears likely that he will leave in the next year or so and the hope will be that the club can at least make a profit on the player that they signed three years ago, with losing Brooks on a free sure to be something that is becoming a bigger possibility as the months go by.