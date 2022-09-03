Crystal Palace make significant player decision impacting Coventry City

Coventry City have confirmed that left-back Tayo Adaramola has been recalled from his loan spell with the Championship side, by parent club Crystal Palace.

Having made just two first-team appearances for Palace to date, Adaramola was loaned out to Coventry earlier in the summer transfer window, seemingly with the aim of experiencing regular senior football.

However, that did now exactly work out for the 18-year-old, who did not feature in any of Coventry’s four Championship games this season.

Indeed, his only appearance for the Sky Blues came in an EFL Cup defeat to Bristol City, where he was substituted on the hour mark.

As a result, Palace have now moved to end the teenager’s spell at Coventry prematurely, with it being announced that the Eagles triggered a recall clause in his loan deal before Thursday’s transfer deadline, before being cleared by the Premier League, EFL and FA on Friday night.

Consequentially, Adaramola’s spell with the Championship club has come to a very premature end, meaning he will remain with Palace at least until January.

Preston North End and MK Dons were also linked with the left-back earlier in the summer, but those deals cannot be revisited anytime soon, with the transfer market now closed.

The Verdict

This does feel like a rather surprising move for Palace to make with regards to Adaramola.

Although he has not yet got the game time he would have wanted at Coventry, there is still a long time left in the season for that to change.

Indeed, with the rearranged games that the Sky Blues have coming up, there ought to have been plenty of scope for them to rotate and give Adaramola first-team opportunities, and you wonder whether he will now get those chances in Patrick Vieira’s side at Selhurst Park.

With this having now been confirmed, Coventry are perhaps somewhat short at left-back, with only Josh Reid, who is as yet untested at Championship level, as back-up to Jake Bidwell.