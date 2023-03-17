This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick has been linked with the vacant Crystal Palace job.

Before it was announced that Patrick Vieira had been sacked, a report from The Guardian claimed that Carrick could be targetted by the Premier League club if they relieved the Frenchman of his duties.

So, with Vieira gone should Palace go for Carrick? And is he ready for the Premier League?

We quizzed our FLW writers...

Marcus Ally

The sample size is too small to pass a categorical judgment on Carrick’s ability in the Premier League.

But, from what we have seen so far there are no reasons to doubt him.

Being from the North East and taking Boro on the journey that he has, it would be a huge surprise to see him jump ship.

There is an argument that Boro’s ceiling under Steve Gibson is higher than Crystal Palace under Steve Parish and Carrick does sound very committed to his current project.

The Eagles are in a very strong position to maintain their top-flight status this season despite only being five points off of rock bottom Southampton.

Carrick may fit the profile of the Patrick Vieira appointment in terms of someone respected as a player who had achieved great success in the top-flight, while representing a more aesthetically-pleasing brand of football that had previously been in place at Selhurst Park.

Josh Cole

While Carrick has excelled during his head coach role at Middlesbrough, it would be a big risk by Palace to appoint him as Patrick Vieira's replacement.

The 41-year-old has only overseen 22 games in this particular capacity at the Riverside Stadium and may find it difficult to replicate the positive impact that he has had on Boro if he makes the move to Selhurst Park.

Instead of taking a chance on Carrick, Palace should instead be looking to appoint an individual who knows exactly what it takes to guide a club to safety in the Premier League.

A failure to draft in the correct individual could potentially result in the Eagles suffering relegation to the Championship as they have only managed to accumulate five points since the turn of the year.

Ned Holmes

If I was Michael Carrick, I'd be in no rush to leave Middlesbrough because he's building an exciting project there.

I don't think Boro fans need to be too concerned about his departure given his strong links to the area and the fact Crystal Palace are battling relegation but I can certainly see the positives from the Eagles' perspective.

Carrick turned fortunes around quickly after arriving at the Riverside, showing impressive tactical flexibility and man-management, which is just what the south London club need.

Given his standing in the game and experience as a coach at Old Trafford, he should have the respect of the Palace dressing room despite the Boro job being his first as a full time boss.

We've seen him get the best out of misfiring attacking talent in the Championship and there is certainly some exciting players that could benefit from that sort of boost at Selhurst Park.

I can see why he's someone they'd consider but I think he'd prefer to wait for a bigger job.