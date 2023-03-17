Crystal Palace have sacked Patrick Vieira and began their search for a replacement amid links to Burnley boss Vincent Kompany and Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick.

The Eagles have endured a winless start to 2023 - losing seven of their 12 games while scoring fewer goals and accumulating fewer points than any other Premier League team since the turn of the year.

That run has seen them dragged back into the relegation battle and Palace have now taken action as they look to secure their top flight status beyond the end of this season.

The south London club confirmed this morning that Vieira has been relieved of his duties, along with multiple members of his coaching staff, and that the process to appoint a replacement is now underway.

A report from The Guardian yesterday claimed that were the Eagles to make a change, they may look to appoint Kompany or Carrick as the Frenchman's successor.

The former took charge of Burnley after their relegation in the summer and has done a remarkable job at Turf Moor. He led a squad rebuild in the summer, has introduced an expansive playing style, and has them within touching distance of a Premier League return - 13 points clear at the top of the Championship.

Carrick has turned things around at Middlesbrough since his appointment in October. The Teessiders were one place above the relegation zone when he arrived but are now third in the table and battling for an automatic promotion place.

The Verdict

This will likely be cause for concern for supporters of both Championship clubs.

Kompany and Carrick have done phenomenal jobs since taking charge at their respective sides so it's no great surprise that they've been linked with the Selhurst Park job.

That said, it would be a shock to see the former leave Premier League-bound Burnley to take charge of a club in a relegation battle.

The decision would be tougher for Carrick, were he to be approached, but you wonder whether he might prefer to stay put this early in his career.

It remains to be seen how things will pan out.