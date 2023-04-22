Scouts from numerous Premier League clubs have been to watch Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton in action, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

The 18-year-old is just one of several young players to have made their mark at Ewood Park in recent years, managing to make his first-team breakthrough and establish himself as a useful asset for Jon Dahl Tomasson.

His popularity has only increased since making his debut for the first team - and looks set to be a decent asset for the long term for Rovers if they can keep hold of the promising teenager.

Signing a contract to extend his stay in Lancashire until the summer of 2027 last year, he is seemingly happy to remain committed to his current club but whether his stance changes remains to be seen as he attracts interest from elsewhere.

Crystal Palace's interest

The Sun reported last week that Palace are keeping tabs on Wharton at this stage, ahead of a potential summer approach.

Roy Hodgson's side have experienced success in the EFL market in recent years with Michael Olise thriving following his move from Reading and the likes of Malcolm Ebiowei and Luke Plange also making the move to Selhurst Park.

It has been reported that Wharton could potentially be tempted to make a move to the English capital, even if he isn't going to be a regular first-teamer there straight away.

Other interest?

The Lancashire Telegraph have claimed that scouts from numerous top-tier sides are sending scouts to watch the 18-year-old in action on a regular basis.

With this in mind, Palace could now be set to face competition for his signature from elsewhere and that can only be good news for Blackburn if they want to generate the highest possible fee for him.

Not only do scouts have the opportunity to watch his performances for Blackburn - but also for England with the 18-year-old playing for the Three Lions at a youth international level.

Should Adam Wharton be open to a move to the Premier League?

If Rovers miss out on a top-flight return at the end of the season, you could understand it if the teenager was tempted to make a move away from Ewood Park.

However, he's getting plenty of first-team opportunities at a club who are willing to give youth a chance, even after the departure of Tony Mowbray who actively encouraged the use of youngsters.

And with older brother Scott by his side, Ewood Park seems like the best place for him to thrive at the moment, regardless of whether his team manage to secure promotion or not.

Just because of his top-tier interest, the 18-year-old can't afford to take his foot off the gas if he wants to start regularly for the Lancashire side.

He can't give Tomasson an excuse to take him out of the starting lineup, so the teenager needs to ignore off-field speculation and keep his head down between now and the end of the season before a well-deserved break.