Crystal Palace loan watch: All the latest on Jesurun Rak-Sakyi at Charlton in the EFL

Charlton Athletic’s Jesurun Rak-Sakyi arrived during the summer on loan from Crystal Palace.

The Eagles’ youngster joined during August in the closing stages of the transfer window, as he looks to establish himself at senior level.

While he did miss some of the Addicks’ opening games of the season, he has proven himself a useful asset for Ben Garner’s team.

The 20-year old’s debut came in a 5-1 home win over current League One leaders Plymouth Argyle.

His goal opened the scoring in an emphatic win for the side, in what was Charlton’s fourth game of the new campaign.

The winger has gone on to feature nine times in total in the league for the third division club, scoring again in their 1-1 draw with Wycombe Wanderers in late August.

All of his league appearances have come from starting positions, with Garner trusting Rak-Sakyi to make the step up to senior level from the get go.

The youngster has yet to break through at Palace so will need the minutes under his belt to gain the kind of experience that the Premier League side will desire from him.

He has also provided two assists from his nine league appearances, helping the team score in their 3-1 loss to Bolton Wanderers and in their 1-1 draw with Fleetwood Town.

A production of two goals and two assists from nine games is a solid tally for a player earning his first run of matches at this level, and he has comfortably slot into the team without skipping a beat.

The team’s results overall have underwhelmed since that big win over the Pilgrims, with the side sitting 18th in the table after 12 games played.

Are you a true Charlton Athletic fan? Try score 100% on this quiz about the club’s best ever goalscorers

1 of 24 1. How many separate spells at Charlton did Derek Hales have? 1 2 3 4

That victory over Plymouth remains their last league win, having gone eight games without a win in the league.

The only other victory that the team has managed since Rak-Sakyi’s arrival came in the second round of the League Cup, with a 1-0 score line over Walsall sealing their place in the next round.

Palace will be pleased to see their loanee competing with consistent game time, but Charlton’s results will need to improve in order for the 20-year old to be able to best showcase his talent.