Highlights Leeds United keen on Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Crystal Palace are keen on loaning him to a Championship team.

Rak-Sakyi needs to put game time first when choosing his next destination.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi isn't short of interest at the moment.

According to the Daily Mail, Leeds United are another side that have expressed an interest in the wide player, who could potentially leave Selhurst Park before the end of the summer transfer window.

Having enjoyed an excellent 2022/23 campaign at Charlton Athletic, registering plenty of goals and assists in his quest to impress the Eagles, he will have been delighted to have been retained by the Premier League club for last term.

Unfortunately, he spent a decent chunk of the season out injured and this has potentially played a part in slowing his progression.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi's 2022/23 campaign at Charlton Athletic (All competitions) Appearances 49 Goals 15 Assists 9

Michael Olise may have been sold to Bayern Munich, but it doesn't look as though Rak-Sakyi will play an important role at Selhurst Park during 2024/25, with Palace thought to be keen on loaning him to a Championship side.

It was reported by Sky Sports yesterday that Southampton had an enquiry rejected by Oliver Glasner's side, with the London-based club not keen on seeing their wide player head to a fellow English top-tier club.

The player is believed to be keen on playing for Russell Martin, but it's Palace who hold all the cards at this stage and it doesn't look as though a move to St Mary's is going to materialise in the short term.

However, there's interest from other clubs, with Sheffield United and Sunderland two of many teams that are believed to be keen on the 21-year-old.

Leeds United take interest in Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

The Daily Mail have now reported that the Whites have taken an interest in the 21-year-old, something that comes as no major surprise for two key reasons.

Firstly, he's a player with a high amount of high quality and he could make a real difference in the second tier during the 2024/25 campaign, on the condition that he can stay fit.

Related ⁠Leeds United set to offload Jesse Marsch favourite Rasmus Kristensen looks set to secure another loan move away from Elland Road, with Germany his destination.

Secondly, Jaidon Anthony has left the club following the end of his loan spell and there may be other gaps in the wing department that they need to fill in the coming weeks, with the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Willy Gnonto both being linked with moves away from Elland Road in recent months.

This report from the Daily Mail has also revealed that the Saints have now had two bids rejected for the player.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi needs to seek assurances from Daniel Farke before joining Leeds United

This is a signing that Leeds should be looking to make.

With an addition clearly needed on the wing, Rak-Sakyi could strengthen the Whites and prevent their league rivals from getting a deal over the line for him.

With this in mind, a loan deal would probably be the perfect option for Daniel Farke's side.

However, the player needs to be assured that he will get plenty of game time to shine.

He isn't guaranteed starts considering the current options that the West Yorkshire side currently have - and this is why Elland Road may not be the best destination for the player.

But if he's going to start regularly, a move to West Yorkshire should be an attractive offer for him.