Crystal Palace leaning on key player sale to fund double incoming, EFL ace name-checked

Brentford playmaker Said Benrahma continues to attract the interest of Crystal Palace.

Benrahma is expected to be on the move this summer following Brentford’s failure to win promotion to the Premier League last season.

The 2020/21 season is already underway and Benrahma remains a Brentford player, but Palace are seemingly very much in the mix for his signature.

According to Alan Nixon on Twitter, Palace are looking to shift out Christian Benteke to raise funds, with the striker attracting European interest.

PALACE. Growing interest in Benteke. Bruges in, maybe Fenerbahce. Could even be Prem interest as cover. Sale would help for Brewster and Benrahma double move. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 20, 2020

That money would open up the chance for the Premier League club to move for Rhian Brewster and, potentially, Benrahma as well.

The 25-year-old was in electric form for Thomas Frank last season in the Championship, forming a lethal front three with Ollie Watkins and Bryan Mbeumo.

Benrahma bagged 17 goals from the left of that front three, with a further nine assists to complement that.

However, as mentioned, it wasn’t enough to secure promotion for Brentford, who lost the play-off final against Fulham 2-1 at Wembley.

Without Benrahma available, Frank’s side have started the new season with one win from two games. They beat Huddersfield Town 3-0 yesterday in their first Championship fixture at their new stadium.

The Verdict

There still seems to be every chance that we see Benrahma make the move to Crystal Palace this summer.

He’s clearly on the radar of Roy Hodgson and could do far worse than linking up with a resurgent Palace side that are starting to find their groove in attack.

At the moment, he fits into that attack better than Benteke, as does Brewster. If this double deal is done, the South London outfit are going to look extremely strong.

