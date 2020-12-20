Crystal Palace are currently leading the chase to sign Reading star Michael Olise in January, with Leeds United also amongst the number of Premier League clubs interested in the 19-year-old.

Olise has been a revelation at Reading so far this campaign and the attacking midfielder has fully established himself as a vital part of Veljko Paunović’s side. The 19-year-old has been one the Championship’s most outstanding individuals having so far managed to register four goals and seven assists so far this term in 20 appearances (Sofascore).

The midfielder was the subject of intense speculation throughout the summer with Leeds having been heavily linked with a potential move for him. However, he remained at with Reading and it has since been reported that Leicester City have joined the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Wolves in the race for his signature.

However, it has now been reported by the The Sunday People (20/12/2020, p53) that Crystal Palace are the current favourites to secure a move for the 19-year-old ahead of the January transfer window.

I is also thought that Leeds remain keen on adding Olise to their squad as well in the winter window.

The verdict

Olise is unsurprisingly attracting more and more attention as the January transfer window approaches and Reading are going to face a major battle to keep hold of the 19-year-old. Crystal Palace and Leeds have both shown they are willing to recruit and develop young talent from the Championship and therefore both clubs are appealing to players like the attacking midfielder.

However, Olise is enjoying his football and being allowed to flourish and express himself at Reading, and that might be enough to convince him to remain with the Royals and help them in their bid to secure a top six finish. The 19-year-old would be a major loss for them having averaged 1.1 shots, 1.6 key passes and 1.1 successful dribbles per game so far this term (Sofascore).

The fact that there are a number of clubs interested does help Reading potentially drive up the valuation of the 19-year-old. The Royals should not cash in on him unless an excellent offer comes their way, with Olise potentially key to helping them secure promotion to the Premier League.