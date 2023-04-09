Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on Sunderland winger Jack Clarke ahead of a potential move this summer, according to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

It is understood that the Eagles were previously keen on a move for Clarke when he was on the books of Leeds United.

After impressing as a teenager in a Leeds shirt, Clarke joined Tottenham Hotspur in 2019.

The winger failed to force his way into Spurs' side during his time at the club as he only made four senior appearances for the club.

Following a loan spell in which he helped Sunderland achieve promotion to the Championship, Clarke sealed a permanent switch to the Stadium of Light last year.

During the current term, the 22-year-old has been a stand-out performer for the Black Cats.

In the 39 league appearances that he has made for Sunderland this season, Clarke has scored eight goals and has provided eight assists for his team-mates.

Clarke also produced three direct goal contributions in the three FA Cup games that he participated in earlier this year.

Will Wilfried Zaha's future at Crystal Palace have an impact on the club's pursuit of Jack Clarke?

As per Nixon's report, Palace will only be willing to step up their pursuit of Clarke if Wilfried Zaha opts to leave the club this summer.

The Ivory Coast international's contract with the Eagles is set to expire following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.

According to a recent report from the Daily Mail, Palace have tabled a contract offer which is close to £200,000-per-week in an attempt to convince Zaha to stay.

It is understood that Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad are willing to sign Zaha on a £9m per season deal (after tax) while AC Milan and Al-Nassr have also been touted as potential suitors for the 30-year-old.

Will Sunderland be able to retain the services of Clarke this summer amid interest from Palace?

Sunderland will be hoping that Clarke will stay at the club for at least another season as he has established himself as a key member of their squad in the current term.

With Palace keeping tabs on the winger, the Black Cats could face an uphill battle to retain Clarke's services if Roy Hodgson's side avoid relegation and then opt to step up this particular pursuit.

Despite his fantastic displays for Sunderland this season, Clarke will not be guaranteed a starting role at Palace due to the presence of Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze.

Taking this into consideration, it could be argued that the former Leeds man may find it more beneficial to stay at Sunderland, where he is certain to play week-in, week-out at senior level, instead of making a move to Selhurst Park.