Crystal Palace are currently taking a look at Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton ahead of a potential summer approach, according to The Sun.

The 18-year-old has managed to break into the Championship side's first team this season under Jon Dahl Tomasson, with the club's policy of giving youth a chance paying dividends for the youngster.

He is one of a number of promising young players at Ewood Park - and is now believed to be impressing a team who have recruited well from the EFL in recent seasons with the likes of Michael Olise, Malcolm Ebiowei and Luke Plange all arriving at Selhurst Park in recent seasons.

How has Adam Wharton got on at Blackburn Rovers this season?

Considering the competition there is for a spot in the middle of the park, Wharton has done remarkably well to make his first-team breakthrough.

Joe Rothwell may have left the club, but Tyler Morton was brought in as a replacement with the Lancashire side recruiting well in the summer to ensure they replaced key players who had left the club, including Rothwell, Darragh Lenihan and Ryan Nyambe.

Recording 17 senior appearances in all competitions this term, he has managed to record one goal and two assists in the process, not a shabby total for a player who is only just becoming accustomed to life in the English second tier.

Signing a five-year contract last year, Rovers are in an extremely strong position at the negotiating table if a side does come in for him, with Palace facing the prospect of needing to fork out a sizeable fee to lure him away from his current club.

What should Adam Wharton's stance be on a potential switch to Crystal Palace?

It will be interesting to see what stance he takes because he isn't exactly starting every week for Blackburn at the moment.

With this in mind, a potential move up to the Premier League could be useful and the success of Olise at Selhurst Park shows he could be a real asset in the English capital if he did make the move.

But with brother Scott at Ewood Park, the fact he's already settled in the area and the fact he's already managed to secure a decent amount of first-team football under his belt in mind, he shouldn't be looking to make this move at the moment.

He could secure a considerable pay rise if he did make this move - but he would surely feel as though he had unfinished business at Blackburn if he did leave - so he should be looking to stay for now.

There are likely to be plenty of first-team opportunities for him at Ewood Park in the next few seasons, so it would seem foolish of him to leave now, regardless of which division Tomasson's men find themselves in next term.