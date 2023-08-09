Highlights Crystal Palace are interested in signing Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iversen.

Iversen's situation at Leicester City is uncertain, with the player likely to struggle for game time.

The potential move to Crystal Palace could benefit Iversen, but only if he is guaranteed to be the first-choice goalkeeper.

Premier League outfit Crystal Palace are interested in a potential deal for Leicester City goalkeeper, according to the Daily Mail.

Palace are currently in a sticky situation in their goalkeeping department, with Vicente Guaita believed to be training on his own as relations between him and the club continue to sour.

Getafe and Valencia have both been linked with a move for the shot-stopper and although neither have made a bid at this point, the fact Palace have ordered him to train solo may make it inevitable that he seals an exit from Selhurst Park before the end of the month.

The player is certainly keen to move on and it seems as though Hodgson's side would be happy to facilitate a move away for him, but they need to recruit another keeper if he is to leave.

They may already have Sam Johnstone as an option in the English capital, but a capable backup stopper will be required to add more competition in the goalkeeping area and they are taking a look at both Southampton's Alex McCarthy and Leicester's Iversen.

What is Daniel Iversen's situation at Leicester City?

The Dane still has two years left on his contract at the King Power Stadium and with this in mind, the Foxes are under no pressure to sell him between now and the end of the window unless he tries to force a move.

Unfortunately for him, he looks set to spend much of the campaign behind Mads Hermansen in the pecking order and may also need to compete with the likes of Danny Ward and Alex Smithies for a place on the bench.

This isn't ideal for a player that was previously a number one at this level for Preston North End, managing to shine at Deepdale and prove why he should be starting every week in the Championship.

How much will Daniel Iversen cost Crystal Palace?

Stoke City had enquired about a loan deal for Iversen earlier this summer before signing Mark Travers, but had that approach rejected according to the Daily Mail.

The same outlet has claimed that the Leicester man is available for around £5m - a sizeable fee that the Foxes can charge for a couple of key reasons.

Firstly, the player's deal doesn't expire until 2025 and secondly, Enzo Maresca's side have already cashed in on a couple of key players which means they should have the license to take a firmer stance on some of their other first-teamers.

Should Daniel Iversen make the move to Crystal Palace?

This could actually be a potential move that ends up paying dividends for Iversen.

He would have the chance to make the move back up to the top flight and there's a chance he could overtake Johnstone in the pecking order, which would allow him to claim a starting spot.

However, he needs to seal a move to a club where he's likely to be a first-choice stopper for the foreseeable future and he isn't guaranteed a decent amount of game time at Selhurst Park.

With this in mind, he should only make the switch to Palace if he's going to be the first-choice stopper there, something that seems unlikely whilst Johnstone is at the club.

A move to another second-tier side could provide him with the starts he needs as a reasonably young stopper.