Crystal Palace are interested in potentially hijacking Napoli’s permanent move for Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa next summer, according to The Sun.

Anguissa left Craven Cottage in the summer on a season-long loan deal to Napoli and the midfielder has been an impressive performer in the Italian top-flight so far this term.

In total, he has been winning an average of 7.6 duels per game and also completing 2.4 successful dribbles per match in his nine league starts.

It has been consistently reported in the Italian press that Napoli are interested in signing Anguissa on a permanent transfer in the summer at the end of his loan deal.

However, it has also been reported that they could attempt to negotiate Fulham down on the fixed sum they would have to pay to make the move permanent.

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Fulham’s best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 1) Which country did Clint Dempsey play for? USA England Scotland Angola

According to the latest report from The Sun, Palace wanted to sign Anguissa in the summer and Patrick Vieira still hopes that he convince the midfielder to potentially move to Selhurst Park next summer rather than signing permanently for Napoli.

The Verdict

This would be a very shock move considering that Anguissa was wanting to try and force through a move to Napoli in the summer and he has been performing well for the Italian side throughout the season so far.

Napoli though would potentially need to pay the full fee that Fulham want for the midfielder to make the permanent move happen.

That is because Marco Silva’s side will not need to lower their asking price if they have interest from elsewhere as well as Napoli.

Therefore, Palace could potentially have a route to signing Anguissa in the summer if they are willing to pay the full amount that Fulham would demand.

It would be an excellent coup for the Eagles if they were able to pull this off next summer.

It does seem inevitable though that Anguissa’s long-term future lies away from Fulham even if they were to go all the way in the Championship and secure promotion to the Premier League this season.