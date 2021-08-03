Crystal Palace join Leeds United and Lille in race to sign in-demand EFL winger

Crystal Palace have entered the race to sign AFC Bournemouth winger Arnaut Danjuma, according to a report from Dorset Live.

Danjuma caught the eye with a number of strong performances last term for the Cherries, although his efforts weren’t quite enough to see them win promotion back into the Premier League.

The winger chipped in with 17 goals and eight assists for Bournemouth, as they finished sixth in the Championship table, only to be knocked out of the play-offs by Brentford.

But it appears as though Danjuma’s impressive showings haven’t gone unnoticed, with Crystal Palace joining the likes of Leeds United and French side Lille in the race to land his signature.

A move to Selhurst Park could tempt Danjuma, with the Eagles looking to add depth to their attacking options this summer, whilst under the management of newly-appointed boss Patrick Vieira.

But a move seems a long way from being completed, with Bournemouth keen to stick to their valuation of the midfielder, although it remains unclear as to what that is at this moment in time.

Spanish side Villarreal had reportedly submitted an offer of £13million earlier this summer, but it remains to be seen as to what Bournemouth deem an acceptable fee for Danjuma’s services.

Danjuma and his Bournemouth team-mates are set to get their new league campaign underway on Friday evening, when they take on West Brom, in what is likely to be a tough test for Scott Parker, in his first league match in charge of the Cherries.

Can you score full marks on this quiz about Bournemouth and Scott Parker?

1 of 25 Which of these clubs did Scott Parker not play for? Newcastle United Arsenal West Ham Chelsea

The Verdict:

He could be a decent signing for Patrick Vieira’s side this summer.

We’ve already seen Crystal Palace dip into the EFL transfer market in search of new players, with Michael Olise being the most recent recruit to sign up at Selhurst Park from Reading.

Danjuma could follow him in the future, but that’ll only happen if the Premier League side are to match Bournemouth’s valuation of the winger, which is proving tricky.

It’ll be interesting to see whether the Dutchman is to voice his intentions to depart this summer, as you couldn’t blame him for wanting to pursue a move to a club in the Premier League this summer.