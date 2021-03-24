Crystal Palace join Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United in race to sign in-demand defender

Crystal Palace have joined Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United in the race to sign Wolves defender Dion Sanderson according to Football Insider.

Sanderson is currently on loan with League One side Sunderland, and has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for the Black Cats this term.

He has made 23 appearances in total for Lee Johnson’s side, and will be hoping he can continue to perform to a high standard, with Sunderland in contention to win promotion back into the Championship.

They’re currently sat third in the League One standings, but are just two points adrift of the automatic promotion places, as they head into an important few months, that will make or break their season.

It is also claimed by Football Insider that a fee of £2million could be enough to prize him away from Wolves heading into the summer transfer window.

A move to Selhurst Park could be tempting, with Roy Hodgson’s side currently sat 12th in the Premier League table, with nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Sanderson has put talks over his future on hold for the time being, as he focuses on Sunderland’s bid for promotion into the Championship on hold

He is set to return to action with Sunderland at the weekend, when they take on struggling Bristol Rovers, in a game they’ll be confident of picking up three points from.

The Verdict:

It’s going to be an interesting summer, that’s for sure.

Sanderson has been brilliant for Sunderland, and I would be surprised if they weren’t to try and sign him permanently before we reach the conclusion of this year’s campaign.

With Crystal Palace now entering the race to land his signature, Huddersfield Town will have to act swiftly themselves if they want to get a deal done.

I’m not sure Sanderson will be a regular starter with Wolves next season, and a permanent summer departure might be the best option for both parties involved.

He’s certainly not going to be short of potential suitors ahead of next season though, and he’ll have a tough decision on his hands.