Highlights QPR has a geographical edge over other clubs in signing Rak-Sakyi due to his preference to stay in London.

Hull City has joined the race to sign the winger on loan for the upcoming season.

QPR have an opportunity to fill a void in their attacking midfield areas by securing Rak-Sakyi's signature.

QPR may an advantage over the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Hull City, Luton Town, Sheffield United and Watford in the race to sign Jesurun Rak-Sakyi due to his preference to remain in London as he weighs up his next move.

That's according to a report from journalist Alan Nixon, who says that the Crystal Palace winger is due to speak to interested clubs about a potential loan move in the coming days.

After an excellent spell on loan in League One with Charlton Athletic during the 2022/23 campaign, Rak-Sakyi spent last season back at Selhurst Park.

However, he found his opportunities limited with the Eagles last season, something which was not helped by injury.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi senior club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Crystal Palace 10 0 0 Charlton Athletic 49 15 9 As of 11th July 2024

As a result, it looks as though the 21-year-old will be looked out on loan this season, which has prompted interest from plenty of Championship clubs.

Now it seems as though there may be some of those teams, who have a better chance of getting that deal done than others.

Hull City enter Jesurun Rak-Sakyi transfer battle

As per this latest update, Hull City have now made a late offer to sign the winger on a temporary deal for the coming campaign.

It is thought that Rak-Sakyi is set to be given permission to speak to those interested clubs in the next few days, before deciding on his destination for next season.

The report notes that other Championship clubs such as Blackburn, Luton, QPR, Sheffield United and Watford have all already expressed an interest in the winger this summer.

However, there is a suggestion that Rak-Sakyi may prefer to remain in London for next season, although he is expected to speak to those clubs who have expressed an interest in him.

If that geographical preference proves to be the case, it would of course hand QPR an advantage in the battle for his signature, given they are the club in this race who are based in the capital.

The R's have made three signings this summer, with goalkeeper Paul Nardi, centre-back Liam Morrison, and Hevertton Santos signing permanent deals with the club.

This is an opportunity that QPR must take

It does feel as though the addition of Rak-Sakyi would be a very important one for QPR if they can now make that deal happen.

It was recently confirmed that Chris Willock will be leaving Loftus Road this summer, following the expiration of his contract.

As a result, they are going to need to find an influential spark to fill that void that has been left in their attacking midfield areas.

That is something that Rak-Sakyi's ability would help to provide, with his performances for Charlton in particular indicating he may be able to make an impact in the Championship.

Given the level of interest there is in him from the second-tier at this moment in time, it would also be a major coup for Marti Cifuentes' side if they can get him.

So with that in mind, it does feel as though QPR ought to be looking to take advantage of their location in the next few days, to try and win the race for the signing of Rak-Sakyi on loan.