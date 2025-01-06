Crystal Palace are preparing a fresh bid for Liverpool's Ben Doak, amid interest from Ipswich Town in the current Middlesbrough loanee.

Rob Dorsett of Sky Sports has the latest on the situation. He reports that Ipswich are also considering an offer, with Palace expected to bid over £20 million to land the winger, which is closer to to Liverpool's valuation of the 19-year-old.

A report from Alex Crook on X had suggested that Ipswich are interested in signing Doak this January. They face Premier League competition for the services of the Boro loanee, though, with Crystal Palace also name-checked by the talkSPORT reporter. He was first linked with a move to Selhurst Park via The Sun, with the Eagles prepared to make a move for the player if they miss out on Lyon's Rayan Cherki, which could pose a problem for Boro.

The 19-year-old has scored twice and registered six assists in his first 21 appearances in the league for Boro. Doak has been a breath of fresh air in the Championship this season, and Middlesbrough have enjoyed his incredible talents since he joined on loan from Liverpool in the summer.

Ben Doak at Middlesbrough 2024/25 - As Per Transfermarkt Appearances 21 Goals 2 Assists 6 Yellow Cards 6

The latest regarding Ben Doak's Middlesbrough future amid Palace and Ipswich interest

According to Alan Nixon, the Eagles were prepared to pay up to £20 million to secure the Scotland international this January transfer window. However, the latest from Dorsett states that they may be willing to pay in excess of that figure.

The exciting attacker isn't due to return to Anfield until the summer, but he is reportedly the priority signing for the Eagles this month. His fine form for both Boro and Scotland has landed him a chance to earn Premier League football this month. Some of the latest reports suggest the Reds are open to selling Doak but that it could cost up to £30 million.

The Athletic report that Liverpool are very satisfied with Doak's progression at Middlesbrough this term, and their preference is for him to complete the full duration of the 2024/25 Championship campaign in the North East unless they receive improved offers.

Further reports from The Northern Echo say that Palace's initial bid was around £15 million and Ipswich's was around £16 million. Although both were knocked back with there seemingly an ambition at Liverpool to retain Doak unless a ridiculous offer arrives closer to the £30 million price point.

According to Alan Nixon, landing Doak is a top priority for Oliver Glasner this season, who feels the club have still not fully replaced Michael Olise.

Ben Doak's importance to Michael Carrick and Middlesbrough

The analogy 'never fall in love with a loan player' will certainly be on the minds of Middlesbrough supporters, as the news of the London club's interest will concern the Boro faithful that their star man could be off mid-season.

Few can deny just how impressive the winger has been over the course of the last few months, and he has quickly established himself as one of the most dangerous players in the division, with his pace and dribbling qualities often exciting to watch.

However, Middlesbrough's supporters will acknowledge that this move is only temporary, and they will return to life without the Scotland international at the end of the season. Graeme Bailey has revealed that whilst Boro are ‘desperate’ to keep the attacker for the rest of the season, they are unsurprisingly not in the mix to sign Doak permanently this month.

But if they wait until the summer, the Teesside outfit will join the race to recruit the wide player again if they go up. They will hope to retain him for now because, if things develop this month, it will leave a gaping hole on the right for Michael Carrick's promotion hopefuls.

If the unthinkable does happen, it could be disastrous for Boro, as replacing him in the middle of the season will be an incredibly difficult task. The gifted prospect is electric when isolated one-v-one against opposition full-backs, many of whom have struggled to prevent him from wreaking havoc; he will be sorely missed if he does depart, as he can be a real differential in the final third.