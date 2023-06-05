Sunderland have offered around £500,000 to sign Nectarios Triantis from A-League side Central Coast Mariners this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, the Black Cats are hoping to win the race to his signature.

However, Sunderland face competition from the likes of Crystal Palace, with the defender looking to make the move to English football.

Who is Nectarios Triantis?

Triantis is a centre back for the Central Coast Mariners who has earned his place as a key figure in the team this season.

The defender played a significant role in the club’s league triumph, with Sunday night’s 6-1 win over Melbourne FC sealing the title for this season in dramatic fashion.

Triantis has also featured at international level for Australia’s U23 side, and is set to play a role in the Maurice Revello Tournament in Toulon this week as part of the squad.

Is Nectarios Triantis keen on a move this summer?

It is understood that the 20-year-old is keen to work under Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray, who has earned a reputation as working well with younger players in recent years.

Mowbray oversaw a successful first season at the Stadium of Light, guiding the team to a sixth place finish upon their return to the Championship.

A play-off semi-final defeat to Luton Town ended the club’s promotion chances, but it was still seen as a big positive to even reach that stage of the season in their first year after gaining League One promotion.

Do Sunderland face competition for the signing of Nectarios Triantis?

Premier League side Crystal Palace have also been mentioned as a potential destination for the Australian.

However, it is believed that any move to the Eagles would necessitate a loan move in order to gain more experience.

This may give Sunderland the advantage in the race for his signature as they are more likely to guarantee him consistent game time.

Would Nectarios Triantis be a good signing for Sunderland?

This would be an interesting signing for the Black Cats, especially given Australia is seen as something of an untapped market with a lot of potential.

The defender has clearly got some talent given how well he has performed in the A-League.

However, evaluating that potential is difficult as it is hard to judge how well someone can translate their A-League level to the Championship.

Given the relatively low fee involved, this could be a risk worth taking as there could be a lot of upside if he does deliver on the promise he has shown.