Crystal Palace in the EFL: Remember Sean Scannell? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

Born in Croydon, Sean Scannell began his youth career with Addiscombe Corinthians and Afewee Academy, before joining Crystal Palace’s academy as a 12-year-old.

Continuing to progress through the age groups in South London, Scannell made his competitive debut during a 2-1 win against QPR.

The young winger then went on to play 23 league games for The Eagles that year, firmly establishing himself as a starter in the Championship.

Proceeding to play for Crystal Palace for the following four seasons, Scannell ended his time at Selhurst Park after scoring 13 times and assisting a further 13.

Continuing in England’s second-tier, Scannell joined Huddersfield Town in 2012.

After scoring nine goals, assisting 17, and a loan spell with Burton Albion in the Championship, Scannell joined Bradford City in the summer of 2018.

Playing 21 times for The Bantams during a season that ultimately ended in relegation, Scannell joined Blackpool, but after less than 10 games for The Seasiders, he was released.

The winger joined Grimsby Town ahead of last season, making 10 league appearances, but like during his time with Bradford, it was a season that ended with relegation.

Still contracted with The Mariners during their National League campaign, injuries have prevented Scannell from appearing in the league this season, and it remains to be seen how much of a part he will play this year.

Scannell also represented the Republic of Ireland at youth level, appearing 25 times from U17 to U21 level, before going on to feature once for the nation’s B side.