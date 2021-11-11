Crystal Palace in the EFL: Remember Neil Danns? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

Born in Liverpool, Neil Danns came through the ranks at Blackburn Rovers before making his professional debut for the Lancashire club in 2002.

His first start for Rovers came as a surprise to many when Graeme Souness selected him to be included in the 11 that played out a 1-1 draw against CSKA Sofia in the UEFA Cup.

Unable to secure regular first-team minutes at Ewood Park, the midfielder embarked on loan spells with Blackpool, Hartlepool United and Colchester United.

In 2004, Danns made his deal permanent at Colchester, before joining Birmingham City two years later. He helped The Blues to promotion during his first season in the Midlands but did not see much game time in the Premier League.

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Crystal Palace’s best players during their time in the EFL – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 When did Wilfried Zaha make his EFL debut for Crystal Palace? 2010 2012 2013 2008

Three-and-a-half years with Crystal Palace then followed, with The Eagles operating in the Championship throughout his stay.

After racking up over 100 appearances at Palace, his next destination was another Championship club who are now operating in England’s highest tier, Leicester City.

Unable to gain regular minutes with The Foxes, Danns enjoyed loan spells with Bristol City, Huddersfield Town and Bolton Wanderers, making his move to The Trotters permanent ahead of the 2014/15 campaign.

Danns has since gone on to play for the likes of Bury, Tranmere Rovers and Halifax Town, but he is now plying his trade in the North West Counties League with Macclesfield FC.

Dann’s side are currently at the top of the table, sitting five points clear at the summit.