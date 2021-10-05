Crystal Palace in the EFL: Remember Jonathan Parr? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

It’s been over ten years since Jonathan Parr graced the EFL by signing for Crystal Palace in the summer of 2011.

The defender went on to feature in 100 games for the side (bagging just the two goals along the way) and was a part of the Eagles side that went on to snatch promotion back into the Premier League.

During his stint there, he was even voted the club’s Player of the Season – so was fondly looked upon and was an important asset for the side thanks to his bombarding runs down the left wing and his relentless energy to get back and defend too.

He was ultimately released by the side and then went on to play further down the football pyramid in England for Ipswich Town.

But, with ten years having passed, where is the former player now?

Parr is still playing football and on quite a regular basis to boot. He’s been with his current team of Stromsgodset since he left the Tractor Boys and has played in over 100 games and been there for a total of five years.

At 32-years old, he still appears to be as sharp as ever. He’s played in 14 games so far this season and has registered three assists, showing he still has the ability and willingness to get forward and tee the ball up for his teammates before tracking back and putting a vital foot in at the other end of the field.

As for his national team of Norway, he hasn’t played in a game for them since way back in 2016.

Despite his country appearances fizzling out, it looks though like Parr is still having as good a time as ever playing his football in his native country at club level. His side are currently sat in mid-table and are a huge chunk of points behind the league leaders, so it’s unlikely there will be any silverware on the horizon for the defender in that respect soon.

The main thing though is that the left-back who once terrorised opposition Championship defences is still doing it on a regular basis – just in an entirely different country.