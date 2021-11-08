Crystal Palace in the EFL: Remember Calvin Andrew? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

Calvin Andrew is one striker who failed to make any real impact for Crystal Palace in the Championship, a major shame for the forward who was signed from the lower leagues and came with high hopes.

Arriving from then-League Two outfit Luton Town, who were experiencing major financial issues at the time of his sale in July 2008 for just £80,000, he was a 21-year-old looking to prove he was ready to cope with the demands of the second tier after scoring just twice in 39 appearances during the previous term.

But this move didn’t work out despite making 66 competitive appearances for Palace, recording just four goals during his four years there and being sent out on loan on four separate occasions to Brighton and Hove Albion, Millwall, Swindon Town and Leyton Orient.

He finally left the club on the expiration of his contract in 2012, failing to settle elsewhere after that with permanent spells at Port Vale, Mansfield Town and York City in an 18-month period, before finding a long-term home at Rochdale in 2014.

Spending six years at the Crown Oil Arena, this period in his career could be counted as a successful one, helping to keep the Greater Manchester side afloat in the third tier.

Symbolic of his entire playing career, he wasn’t exactly known for his goalscoring potency at the now-League Two side and was involved in a major incident with defender Peter Clarke, elbowing him and receiving a nine-game suspension for this offence back in 2016.

However, this was out of character for a man who won multiple PFA Community Champion awards during his time at Rochdale, making a real impact off the pitch and being a regular player for them until 2020.

This was when he was released, finally finding a club in March 2021 after spending nearly a year out of the game as he signed for Barrow.

Despite being a regular at the League Two side too, he wasn’t offered a new deal on the expiration of his contract in the summer and at 34, finds himself without a club.

Yet to formally announce his retirement, it remains to be seen whether he wants to continue his playing career or hang up his boots, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he opts for the former after waiting patiently for a new club last time.