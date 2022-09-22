Crystal Palace in the EFL: How is Peter Ramage getting on these days?

Centre-back Peter Ramage decided to link up with Crystal Palace permanently in the summer of 2012 after being released by Queens Park Rangers, having spent time with the former in a brief loan spell during the previous year.

Palace, who were plying their trade in the Championship at that point, saw the reasonably experienced defender become one of the first names on the teamsheet during the 2012/23 campaign and despite being dropped to the bench during the latter stages of the season, he was key to the Eagles’ success.

On a personal note, it must have been a shame for the Englishman to have been an unused substitute throughout their play-off campaign, but would have been delighted to see them secure a 1-0 victory over Watford in the final with a Kevin Phillips penalty making the difference.

He signed a two-year contract extension at the end of that season to remain at Selhurst Park for the foreseeable future – but made just one more competitive appearance for the club during his time in the capital and endured two loan spells at Barnsley before he was released.

The defender then went on to secure a move to Indian outfit Kerala Blasters, before returning to England to ply his trade with Coventry City and former loan side Leyton Orient.

However, he wasn’t able to make a huge impact on his return and opted to play abroad again, this time moving to the United States to sign for Arizona United before it transitioned into Phoenix Rising.

He was one of a handful of players who went on to make that switch to the latter, making 37 appearances during his playing spell in the States and scoring two goals in the process as he was able to get on the pitch more regularly.

Ramage started his coaching career at the same club in 2018 after starting his badges whilst he was at Palace – but returned to England once more in 2020 to link up with his old club Newcastle United as their Under-23s assistant coach.

He remains at St James’ Park to this day – but is now assistant loan coordinator and could potentially be key in securing a January loan move for Elliott Anderson if Eddie Howe decides to loan out the youngster once more.