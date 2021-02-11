Crystal Palace in the EFL: Do you remember Jonathan Parr? Here’s how he is getting on these days…

Defender Jonathan Parr enjoyed a successful time with Crystal Palace during his spell at Selhurst Park, with him helping the Eagles earn promotion to the Premier League in his period there.

The Norwegian-born defender joined the club in 2011 after signing from Alesunds and quickly settled into his new surroundings with him featuring regularly in the 11/12 season.

Indeed, he obviously impressed with him voted Player of the Year award at the end of the campaign, thanks to his reliability and work-ethic in the team.

The following year, he’d help the Eagles win promotion to the Premier League with them beating Watford in the play-off final – though he missed out on the game itself after injuring ankle ligaments in the April of that season.

A year later, at the end of the 13/14 season, having played a part in their first year back in the top-flight, Parr was released by the Eagles with him moving to Ipswich Town.

He’d be there for a couple of years before heading back to his native Norway, with him residing there until this day.

In 2016, he signed for Strømsgodset and has been there ever since, renewing his contract there a couple of seasons ago and clearly very happy in his surroundings.

Indeed, he seems destined to play out the rest of his career in the Scandinavian country but he’ll likely be remembered for some time for the role he played in returning Palace to the top table of English football.