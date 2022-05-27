Crystal Palace in talks to sign 29-year-old previously linked with Spurs and Man Utd

A new club has entered the race to secure the services of Sam Johnstone this summer.

As per The Athletic, Crystal Palace are in talks with the goalkeeper, with a view to securing his signature on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old’s contract at West Brom expires this summer and, after much transfer speculation, it was recently confirmed that the shot-stopper would depart The Hawthorns upon the expiry of his current deal.

It is reported that Crystal Palace and the goalkeeper are in negotiations over a five-year deal that would see Johnstone tied to Selhurst Park until 2027.

Johnstone made 36 Championship appearances for West Brom throughout the 2021/22 season, keeping 15 clean sheets during those matches.

What implications his potential move has for the current goalkeepers on the books at Crystal Palace remains to be seen.

As per The Athletic, Vicente Guaita is still considered the number one goalkeeper at the club despite the rumoured move, with Jack Butland his deputy.

It appears, then, that Johnstone’s move would push Butland further down the pecking order and as such, it may be that he would seek pastures new this summer.

At this point, we’re all losing count with how many clubs Sam Johnstone has been linked with this summer.

One thing that really makes no sense, though, are the number of clubs that he has been linked with where he would go in and be second choice.

That also seems like it would be the case at Crystal Palace, with Guaita still reportedly considered their first choice between the sticks.

Johnstone is a talented goalkeeper and has more than enough ability to occupy a number one spot for a club in the Premier League.

If he has World Cup ambitions for England, too, surely a move to a club where he will sit on the bench for the most part makes little to no sense.