Crystal Palace in ‘lead’ as pursuit of £18m EFL ace steps up

Brentford striker Ollie Watkins will be available for as little as £18m this summer, with Crystal Palace in the ‘lead’ in the race to sign the 26-goal ace.

Watkins has scored 26 goals for Thomas Frank’s side in the Championship in 2019/20, but he wasn’t able to fire the Bees into the Premier League as they lost the play-off final to Fulham last night.

Now, it is expected that the race to sign Watkins will intensify, with the BBC noting how there’s an £18m buyout clause on the head of the 24-year-old.

That same report notes Palace’s leading interest to take him to the Premier League, but there’s interest elsewhere.

The Telegraph note how he’s an option for Aston Villa, whose boss, Dean Smith, did work with Watkins previously during his spell as Brentford boss. Additionally, Sheffield United hold an interest in luring Watkins to South Yorkshire.

Their county rivals, Leeds United, who are embarking on a Premier League return after winning the Championship title, are known admirers of Watkins.

In total in 2019/20, Watkins scored 25 goals in 46 Championship appearances, with a further goal coming in the three play-off games that Frank’s side competed in.

The Verdict

£18m for Watkins does feel very good value and there’s surely going to be a number of clubs chasing his signature this summer.

He’d be great for Palace, Villa, Sheffield United or Leeds, with the forward having versatility, potential and, most importantly, goals on his CV.

For me, he’s going to be a Premier League player next season, but where that is, nobody has the answer.

