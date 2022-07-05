Crystal Palace hoping £7m will secure Swansea City transfer agreement

Crystal Palace are hoping to secure a deal with Swansea City to sign Flynn Downes, according to Alan Nixon.

Football League World exclusively revealed Palace’s interest in the player earlier this month, as they look to beat out Premier League rivals to the youngster.

It was previously reported that the South Wales club are hoping to procure a £12 million transfer sum from any potential agreement for the midfielder this summer.

However, the Eagles are hoping that they can land a deal to sign the player for £7 million, with add-ons included on top.

Palace are competing with the likes of Wolves and Southampton for the signing of the 23-year old.

Patrick Vieira’s club will be looking to secure a bargain price for the Championship player as they are hoping to secure the signings of multiple other players, such as Cheick Doucoure, Morgan Gibbs-White and Dwight McNeil.

Palace have done well in recent years of turning EFL talent into Premier League ready players, with the likes of Ebre Eze and Michael Olise thriving at Selhurst Park.

Downes is being targeted as yet another possible star in the making ahead of the latest campaign.

Swansea will likely not want to lose such a key player at a cheap price, however, so negotiations for this deal could yet drag on if no agreement can be agreed initially.

Downes played 37 times in the league for Russell Martin’s side last season, in his first year with the club having arrived from Ipswich Town last summer.

The Verdict

Downes has proven his worth to Swansea with his performances last season, so it would be understandable if the club dragged their heels on the £12 million fee.

The gap between what Palace are looking to pay and what the Swans want to receive is small enough that a compromise could be possible.

But the interest of Southampton and Wolves could yet start a bidding war, which would play nicely into the second division side’s hands.

Ultimately, a sale of Downes to a top flight side looks very possible this summer, so Swansea will need to identify targets in order to find an adequate replacement in the side quickly if it comes to it.