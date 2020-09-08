Crystal Palace head pack as they chase down another EFL arrival

Crystal Palace are thought to be leading the race to sign Bright Osayi-Samuel from Queens Park Rangers this transfer window, as per Teamtalk.

The winger has already been heavily linked with a move away from W12 this summer with him taking a tour of Club Brugge’s facilities over in Belgium before deciding against a move.

Indeed, it looks as though he has been weighing up his options a lot in the last few months, with him also thus far rejecting the chance to sign a new deal with the Hoops.

And, with 12 months left on his contract with the club, this window represents the last chance the club can realistically cash in on him for he leaves for free next summer.

With that in mind, then, they might be open to a sale and Palace are thought to be heading the queue, with them already raiding their west London rivals for Ebere Eze this window.

The Verdict

Osayi-Samuel is perhaps not as much the final product as Eze is at the moment but he is still a talented young player with plenty of attacking threat.

Palace need to add more in the final third despite the arrival of Eze and this report would suggest they are looking to pair him up again with Osayi-Samuel at Selhurst Park