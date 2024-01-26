Highlights Blackburn Rovers have rejected an £18.5 million bid from Crystal Palace for midfielder Adam Wharton, indicating that they want a higher fee and a loan-back option.

As we enter the final weeks of the January transfer window, it seems as though things are now starting to come to a head.

With time running out for deals to be done, clubs are starting to push even harder, as they look to complete those all important signings before the deadline.

Consequently, the next few days now look well set to be potentially decisive, when it comes to the futures of a number of players.

One individual who it seems is now about to find himself in that particular position, is Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton.

Blackburn reject Crystal Palace bid for Adam Wharton

According to reports from The Athletic's David Ornstein on Thursday morning, Blackburn have rejected an opening bid from Crystal Palace for the signing of Wharton.

The 19-year-old has emerged as a key player for the Ewood Park club since breaking into their first-team at the start of last season.

It is now thought that the Eagles had offered a fee of £18.5million for the signing of the teenager, which has been knocked back by the Championship club.

Rovers apparently want a higher fee for the midfielder, as well as to re-sign him on loan for the remainder of the campaign, something that would reportedly not suit Palace.

However, there is an argument that the issue of a loan back is something that the Premier League may have the opportunity to navigate around, thanks to other individuals currently on the books at Selhurst Park.

Blackburn have previously been keen on Crystal Palace players

While Palace would seemingly be reluctant to loan Wharton back to Blackburn if they were to sign him, there may be other players they could be willing to send to Ewood Park on a temporary basis.

Blackburn Rovers - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Leopold Wahlstedt Odd Permanent Sondre Tronstad Vitesse Permanent Niall Ennis Plymouth Argyle Permanent Semir Telalovic Borussia Monchengladbach Permanent Arnor Sigurdsson CSKA Moscow Loan (made Permanent) Connor O'Riordan Crewe Alexandra Permanent James Hill AFC Bournemouth Loan (recalled 10th January) Andy Moran Brighton Loan Yasin Ayari Brighton Loan Ben Chrisene Aston Villa Loan

In recent times, Rovers have been linked with two current Crystal Palace wingers, in the form of Malcom Ebiowei, and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

As a result, Palace could potentially navigate the issue of loaning back Wharton, by offering one of these players to Blackburn instead, given they ought to still be appealing targets to the Lancashire club.

At the end of the summer transfer window, Blackburn's Director of Football Gregg Broughton revealed they had missed out on the deadline day signing of one of two wingers, one of which was implied to be Rak-Sakyi.

Given the club have yet to sign a winger since then, that may be a position they are keen to target again in what remains of January, especially considering the fact that they may not want to rush one of their current options in that position - Ryan Hedges - back from his long-term injury absence.

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier this month that Palace are willing to loan out Ebiowei in January, amid interest from clubs in the Football League, with the 20-year-old yet to make a senior appearance for Roy Hodgson's side this season.

A deal such as this would therefore give him that opportunity to get more game time under his belt, that ought to aid his development.

For his part, Rak-Sakyi is only just on the verge of making his return after several months out through injury, so he could benefit from a loan move that gets him playing regularly again, in order to boost his match fitness and sharpness.

Consequently, if Palace were to offer one of those players to Blackburn on loan, as an alternative to loaning back Wharton as part of this deal, not only would it give them a boost in midfield, it could also aid them in terms of opening the door to further development for one of their own young prospects.

Admittedly, the issue of an increase in fee would still need to be addressed - especially given Blackburn would need to consider their options in terms of sourcing a direct replacement for Wharton for the remainder of the campaign.

Even so, given those recent links and the current situations those players find themselves in, it seems that with Rak-Sakyi and Ebiowei, Palace do at least have two solid alternatives they offer to Blackburn, in lieu of allowing Wharton to return to Ewood Park on a temporary basis, should this deal be completed in the end.